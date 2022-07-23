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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 41b
Chapter 8, Problem 41b

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 2i, v = i + j

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vectors: \( \mathbf{u} = 2\mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{i} + \mathbf{j} \).
Multiply vector \( \mathbf{u} \) by 2: calculate \( 2\mathbf{u} = 2 \times 2\mathbf{i} \).
Multiply vector \( \mathbf{v} \) by 3: calculate \( 3\mathbf{v} = 3 \times (\mathbf{i} + \mathbf{j}) \).
Add the resulting vectors from the previous two steps: \( 2\mathbf{u} + 3\mathbf{v} \).
Combine like terms (i.e., the \( \mathbf{i} \) components together and the \( \mathbf{j} \) components together) to express the final vector in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors can be expressed as sums of their components along standard unit vectors, typically i and j in two dimensions. For example, u = 2i means the vector has a component 2 along the x-axis and 0 along the y-axis. Understanding this form allows for straightforward vector addition and scalar multiplication.
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Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar (a real number). For instance, multiplying vector u by 2 scales its magnitude by 2 without changing its direction. This operation is essential for combining vectors with different weights, as in 2u + 3v.
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Vector Addition

Vector addition is performed by adding corresponding components of the vectors. For example, adding vectors a = a₁i + a₂j and b = b₁i + b₂j results in (a₁ + b₁)i + (a₂ + b₂)j. This principle is used to find the resultant vector 2u + 3v by first scaling and then adding the vectors.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.


(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)

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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.

u = 2i, v = i + j

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Textbook Question

Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.


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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u. 

u = 2i, v = i + j

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Textbook Question

A force of 18.0 lb is required to hold a 60.0-lb stump grinder on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?

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A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?

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