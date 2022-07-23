Textbook Question
Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)
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Use the law of sines to prove that each statement is true for any triangle ABC, with corresponding sides a, b, and c.
(a - b)/(a + b) = (sin A - sin B)/(sin A + sin B)
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
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Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
A force of 18.0 lb is required to hold a 60.0-lb stump grinder on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?
A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?