Textbook Question
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
776
views
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.
<IMAGE>
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉
Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u.
u = 2i, v = i + j
Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.
u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉