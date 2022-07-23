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Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 41c
Chapter 8, Problem 41c

Given vectors u and v, find: v - 3u. 
u = 2i, v = i + j

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given vectors: \( \mathbf{u} = 2\mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{v} = \mathbf{i} + \mathbf{j} \).
Multiply vector \( \mathbf{u} \) by the scalar 3: calculate \( 3\mathbf{u} = 3 \times 2\mathbf{i} \).
Express \( 3\mathbf{u} \) in component form after multiplication.
Subtract \( 3\mathbf{u} \) from \( \mathbf{v} \) by subtracting corresponding components: \( \mathbf{v} - 3\mathbf{u} = (\mathbf{i} + \mathbf{j}) - (\text{components of } 3\mathbf{u}) \).
Write the resulting vector in terms of \( \mathbf{i} \) and \( \mathbf{j} \) components to complete the expression for \( \mathbf{v} - 3\mathbf{u} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors can be expressed as sums of their components along the coordinate axes, typically using unit vectors i and j for the x and y directions. For example, u = 2i means the vector has a magnitude of 2 along the x-axis and zero along the y-axis.
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Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Scalar multiplication involves multiplying each component of a vector by a scalar value. For instance, multiplying vector u by 3 scales its magnitude by 3, resulting in 3u = 6i if u = 2i.
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Multiplying Vectors By Scalars

Vector Addition and Subtraction

Adding or subtracting vectors is done component-wise by combining their respective i and j components. To find v - 3u, subtract the components of 3u from those of v, resulting in a new vector.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u.

u = 2i, v = i + j

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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u + 3v.

u = 2i, v = i + j

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Textbook Question

Two people are carrying a box. One person exerts a force of 150 lb at an angle of 62.4° with the horizontal. The other person exerts a force of 114 lb at an angle of 54.9°. Find the weight of the box.


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Textbook Question

Given vectors u and v, find: 2u. 

u = 〈-1, 2〉, v = 〈3, 0〉

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Textbook Question

A force of 18.0 lb is required to hold a 60.0-lb stump grinder on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?

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Textbook Question

A force of 30.0 lb is required to hold an 80.0-lb pressure washer on an incline. What angle does the incline make with the horizontal?

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