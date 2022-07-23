A plane has an airspeed of 520 mph. The pilot wishes to fly on a bearing of 310°. A wind of 37 mph is blowing from a bearing of 212°. In what direction should the pilot fly, and what will be her ground speed?
One boat pulls a barge with a force of 100 newtons. Another boat pulls the barge at an angle of 45° to the first force, with a force of 200 newtons. Find the resultant force acting on the barge, to the nearest unit, and the angle between the resultant and the first boat, to the nearest tenth.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Vector Addition
Law of Cosines
Angle Between Vectors
Find the area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that the formula 𝓐 = ½ ab sin C gives the same result.
<IMAGE>
Find the area of each triangle ABC.
A = 42.5°, b = 13.6 m, c = 10.1 m
Starting at point X, a ship sails 15.5 km on a bearing of 200°, then turns and sails 2.4 km on a bearing of 320°. Find the distance of the ship from point X.
Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉
Solve each problem. See Examples 5 and 6.
Distance and Direction of a Motorboat A motorboat sets out in the direction N 80° 00′ E. The speed of the boat in still water is 20.0 mph. If the current is flowing directly south, and the actual direction of the motorboat is due east, find the speed of the current and the actual speed of the motorboat.
<IMAGE>