Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and Vectors
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 7 - Applications of Trigonometry and VectorsProblem 47
Chapter 8, Problem 47

Write each vector in the form a i + b j.
〈2, 0〉

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the vector given in angle bracket notation. Here, the vector is \( \langle 2, 0 \rangle \), where 2 is the x-component and 0 is the y-component.
Recall that the vector in the form \( a \mathbf{i} + b \mathbf{j} \) means \( a \) is the coefficient of the unit vector \( \mathbf{i} \) along the x-axis, and \( b \) is the coefficient of the unit vector \( \mathbf{j} \) along the y-axis.
Assign the x-component of the vector to \( a \) and the y-component to \( b \). So, \( a = 2 \) and \( b = 0 \).
Write the vector in the form \( a \mathbf{i} + b \mathbf{j} \) by substituting the values: \( 2 \mathbf{i} + 0 \mathbf{j} \).
Simplify the expression by removing the zero term if desired, resulting in \( 2 \mathbf{i} \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Representation in Component Form

Vectors in two dimensions can be expressed as a combination of unit vectors i and j, where i represents the x-axis direction and j represents the y-axis direction. Writing a vector as a i + b j means expressing it in terms of its horizontal (a) and vertical (b) components.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form

Unit Vectors i and j

The unit vectors i and j are standard basis vectors in 2D space, with i = 〈1, 0〉 pointing along the x-axis and j = 〈0, 1〉 pointing along the y-axis. They serve as building blocks to represent any vector by scaling and adding these units.
Recommended video:
06:01
i & j Notation

Converting Coordinate Notation to Vector Form

A vector given in coordinate form 〈x, y〉 can be rewritten as x i + y j by associating the first component with i and the second with j. This conversion helps in vector operations and visualizing vectors in terms of directions.
Recommended video:
03:55
Position Vectors & Component Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting at point A, a ship sails 18.5 km on a bearing of 189°, then turns and sails 47.8 km on a bearing of 317°. Find the distance of the ship from point A.

1036
views
Textbook Question

Find the area of each triangle using the formula 𝓐 = ½ bh, and then verify that the formula 𝓐 = ½ ab sin C gives the same result.

<IMAGE>

1174
views
Textbook Question

A luxury liner leaves port on a bearing of 110.0° and travels 8.8 mi. It then turns due west and travels 2.4 mi. How far is the liner from port, and what is its bearing from port?

806
views
Textbook Question

Starting at point X, a ship sails 15.5 km on a bearing of 200°, then turns and sails 2.4 km on a bearing of 320°. Find the distance of the ship from point X.

853
views
Textbook Question

One boat pulls a barge with a force of 100 newtons. Another boat pulls the barge at an angle of 45° to the first force, with a force of 200 newtons. Find the resultant force acting on the barge, to the nearest unit, and the angle between the resultant and the first boat, to the nearest tenth.

745
views
Textbook Question

Write each vector in the form a i + b j.

〈6, -3〉

857
views