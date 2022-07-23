To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
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To find the distance AB across a river, a surveyor laid off a distance BC = 354 m on one side of the river. It is found that B = 112° 10' and C = 15° 20'. Find AB. See the figure.
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CONCEPT PREVIEW Refer to vectors a through h below. Make a copy or a sketch of each vector, and then draw a sketch to represent each of the following. For example, find a + e by placing a and e so that their initial points coincide. Then use the parallelogram rule to find the resultant, as shown in the figure on the right.
2c
Determine the number of triangles ABC possible with the given parts.
a = 31, b = 26, B = 48°
Find the magnitude and direction angle for each vector. Round angle measures to the nearest tenth, as necessary.
〈5, 7〉
Find the unknown angles in triangle ABC for each triangle that exists.
A = 142.13°, b = 5.432 ft, a = 7.297 ft
Solve each triangle ABC that exists.
A = 96.80°, b = 3.589 ft, a = 5.818 ft