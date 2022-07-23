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Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 30
Chapter 9, Problem 30

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 2 \cos t\) and \(y = 2 \sin t\), where \(t\) ranges from \(0\) to \(2\pi\).
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\cos^2 t + \sin^2 t = 1\). This identity will help us eliminate the parameter \(t\) to find a rectangular equation.
Express \(\cos t\) and \(\sin t\) in terms of \(x\) and \(y\): from \(x = 2 \cos t\), we get \(\cos t = \frac{x}{2}\); from \(y = 2 \sin t\), we get \(\sin t = \frac{y}{2}\).
Substitute these expressions into the Pythagorean identity: \(\left(\frac{x}{2}\right)^2 + \left(\frac{y}{2}\right)^2 = 1\).
Simplify the equation to get the rectangular form: \(\frac{x^2}{4} + \frac{y^2}{4} = 1\), which represents the equation of the curve in the \(xy\)-plane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
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Parameterizing Equations

Graphing Parametric Curves

To graph parametric curves, plot points (x(t), y(t)) for values of t within the given interval. This approach helps visualize the path traced by the parameter, revealing shapes like circles, ellipses, or other plane curves.
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Introduction to Parametric Equations

Converting Parametric to Rectangular Equations

Converting parametric equations to a rectangular form involves eliminating the parameter t to find a direct relationship between x and y. For trigonometric parametrics like x = 2 cos t and y = 2 sin t, using identities such as cos²t + sin²t = 1 helps derive the rectangular equation.
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Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t

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Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 3θ

442
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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(4 , 3π/2)

260
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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

384
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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(―3 , ―210°)

285
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Textbook Question

For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.


x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)

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