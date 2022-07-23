Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 33
Chapter 9, Problem 33

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 2 + \sin t\) and \(y = 1 + \cos t\), where \(t\) ranges from \(0\) to \(2\pi\).
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^2 t + \cos^2 t = 1\). This identity will help us eliminate the parameter \(t\) to find a rectangular equation.
Express \(\sin t\) and \(\cos t\) in terms of \(x\) and \(y\): from \(x = 2 + \sin t\), we get \(\sin t = x - 2\); from \(y = 1 + \cos t\), we get \(\cos t = y - 1\).
Substitute these expressions into the Pythagorean identity: \((x - 2)^2 + (y - 1)^2 = 1\).
Interpret this rectangular equation as a circle centered at \((2, 1)\) with radius \(1\), which corresponds to the curve traced by the parametric equations for \(t\) in \([0, 2\pi]\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. Instead of y as a function of x, both x and y depend on t, allowing the description of more complex curves and motions.
Recommended video:
08:02
Parameterizing Equations

Rectangular Equation Conversion

Converting parametric equations to a rectangular equation involves eliminating the parameter t to find a direct relationship between x and y. This often uses trigonometric identities or algebraic manipulation to rewrite the curve in the standard Cartesian form.
Recommended video:
3:37
Convert Equations from Rectangular to Polar

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities, such as sin²t + cos²t = 1, are essential tools for eliminating parameters in parametric equations. They help relate sine and cosine terms to each other, enabling the derivation of a rectangular equation from parametric forms.
Recommended video:
5:32
Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t

401
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 3θ

442
views
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t

486
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 2θ

505
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)

391
views
Textbook Question

For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.


x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)

502
views