Textbook Question
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t
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Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 3θ
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 2θ
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)
For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.
x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)