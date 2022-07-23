Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 44
Chapter 9, Problem 44

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 3θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the equation is given in polar form: \(r = \cos 3\theta\). This represents a rose curve, a common type of polar graph.
Recall the general form of rose curves: \(r = \cos n\theta\) or \(r = \sin n\theta\), where \(n\) determines the number of petals.
Determine the number of petals based on \(n\). If \(n\) is odd, the rose has \(n\) petals; if \(n\) is even, it has \$2n\( petals. Here, \)n = 3$, so the graph will have 3 petals.
Understand the orientation: since the equation uses cosine, one petal will lie along the polar axis (the positive \(x\)-axis), and the petals will be symmetrically spaced around the origin.
Use this information to match the equation \(r = \cos 3\theta\) with the graph that shows a 3-petal rose curve oriented with a petal on the positive \(x\)-axis.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphs

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ) instead of Cartesian (x, y). Graphs in polar form plot r as a function of θ, often producing curves like circles, roses, or spirals. Understanding how r changes with θ is essential to visualize the graph.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rose Curves and Their Properties

Equations of the form r = cos(nθ) or r = sin(nθ) produce rose curves with petals. If n is odd, the rose has n petals; if n is even, it has 2n petals. For r = cos 3θ, the graph will have 3 petals symmetrically arranged around the origin.
Recommended video:
3:37
Roses

Trigonometric Function Behavior in Polar Graphs

The cosine function oscillates between -1 and 1, affecting the radius r in polar graphs. Positive values of r plot points outward, while negative values reflect points across the origin. This oscillation creates the petal shapes and symmetry in graphs like r = cos 3θ.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t

401
views
Textbook Question

Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.

r = 2 + 2 cos θ

747
views
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t

486
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 2θ

505
views
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

384
views
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)

391
views