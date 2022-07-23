Textbook Question
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t
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Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t
Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r = 2 + 2 cos θ
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 2θ
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)