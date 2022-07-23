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Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 32
Chapter 9, Problem 32

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given parametric equations: \(x = 4 \sin t\) and \(y = 3 \cos t\), where \(t\) ranges from \(0\) to \(2\pi\).
Recall the Pythagorean identity: \(\sin^2 t + \cos^2 t = 1\). This identity will help us eliminate the parameter \(t\) to find a rectangular equation.
Express \(\sin t\) and \(\cos t\) in terms of \(x\) and \(y\): from \(x = 4 \sin t\), we get \(\sin t = \frac{x}{4}\); from \(y = 3 \cos t\), we get \(\cos t = \frac{y}{3}\).
Substitute these expressions into the Pythagorean identity: \(\left(\frac{x}{4}\right)^2 + \left(\frac{y}{3}\right)^2 = 1\).
Recognize that this equation represents an ellipse in rectangular coordinates, which is the rectangular form of the given parametric curve.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parametric Equations

Parametric equations express the coordinates of points on a curve as functions of a parameter, often denoted as t. In this problem, x and y are given in terms of t, allowing the tracing of the curve as t varies over the interval [0, 2π]. Understanding how to interpret and plot these equations is essential for visualizing the curve.
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Parameterizing Equations

Eliminating the Parameter to Find a Rectangular Equation

To convert parametric equations into a single rectangular equation involving only x and y, the parameter t must be eliminated. This often involves using trigonometric identities, such as sin²t + cos²t = 1, to relate x and y directly. This step simplifies the curve's description and aids in further analysis.
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Eliminating the Parameter

Graphing Ellipses

The given parametric equations describe an ellipse because x and y are scaled sine and cosine functions with different amplitudes. Recognizing this helps in sketching the curve accurately, knowing the ellipse's axes lengths correspond to the coefficients of sin t and cos t, here 4 and 3 respectively.
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Equations of Circles & Ellipses
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 3θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t

486
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Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 2θ

505
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Textbook Question

For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).


(4 , 3π/2)

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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

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Textbook Question

For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.


x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)

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