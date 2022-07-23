For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(5 , ―60°)
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(3 , 120°)
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 cos t , y = 2 sin t
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(4 , 3π/2)
For each pair of polar coordinates, (c) give the rectangular coordinates for the point. See Examples 1 and 2(a).
(1 , 45°)
For each plane curve, (a) graph the curve, and (b) find a rectangular equation for the curve. See Examples 1 and 2.
x = t + 2 , y = t ―4 , for t in (― ∞ , ∞)