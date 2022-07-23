Textbook Question
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 3θ
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Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 3θ
Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r = 2 + 2 cos θ
Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 2θ
Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.
r² = 4 cos 2θ
Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.
x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t