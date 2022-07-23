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Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 46
Chapter 9, Problem 46

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the given equation is in polar form: \(r = \frac{2}{\cos\theta + \sin\theta}\), where \(r\) is the radius and \(\theta\) is the angle.
Multiply both sides of the equation by the denominator to eliminate the fraction: \(r(\cos\theta + \sin\theta) = 2\).
Recall that in polar coordinates, \(x = r\cos\theta\) and \(y = r\sin\theta\). Substitute these into the equation to rewrite it in Cartesian form: \(x + y = 2\).
Interpret the Cartesian equation \(x + y = 2\) as a straight line in the \(xy\)-plane. This means the polar graph corresponds to a line, but expressed in polar coordinates.
Use this understanding to match the given polar equation with the correct graph among choices A–D, identifying the graph that represents the line \(x + y = 2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphing

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius r and an angle θ from the positive x-axis. Understanding how to plot equations in polar form is essential, as the graph is drawn by varying θ and calculating corresponding r values, which can produce curves like circles, lines, or more complex shapes.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Conversion Between Polar and Cartesian Coordinates

Converting polar equations to Cartesian form (x = r cosθ, y = r sinθ) helps analyze and identify the graph type. For example, rewriting r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ) in terms of x and y can reveal the geometric nature of the curve, making it easier to match with given graph options.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Trigonometric Identities and Manipulation

Using trigonometric identities, such as expressing cosθ + sinθ in a simplified form, aids in transforming and understanding the equation. Recognizing patterns or applying identities can clarify the shape and properties of the polar graph, facilitating accurate matching with the correct graph.
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Fundamental Trigonometric Identities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 3θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.

r = 2 + 2 cos θ

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Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 2θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.

r² = 4 cos 2θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

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