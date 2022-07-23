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Ch. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric Equations
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. 8 - Complex Numbers, Polar Equations, and Parametric EquationsProblem 45
Chapter 9, Problem 45

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.
r = cos 2θ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the equation given is in polar form: \(r = \cos 2\theta\). This is a type of rose curve, which generally has the form \(r = \cos n\theta\) or \(r = \sin n\theta\).
Identify the parameter \(n\) in the equation. Here, \(n = 2\), which means the rose curve will have \$2n\( petals if \)n$ is even, so it will have 4 petals.
Understand the shape: For \(r = \cos 2\theta\), the petals are symmetrically placed around the origin, with petals aligned along the angles where \(\cos 2\theta\) reaches its maximum values.
To match the graph, look for a polar plot with 4 petals evenly spaced around the origin, each petal corresponding to the angles where \(\cos 2\theta = 1\) or \(-1\).
Compare the given graph options A–D to this description, selecting the one that shows a 4-petal rose curve centered at the origin with petals aligned along the axes.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polar Coordinates and Graphs

Polar coordinates represent points using a radius and an angle (r, θ) instead of Cartesian (x, y). Understanding how equations like r = cos 2θ plot points based on θ is essential to visualize and match the graph correctly.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates

Rose Curves and Their Properties

Equations of the form r = cos(nθ) or r = sin(nθ) produce rose curves with petals. When n is even, the curve has 2n petals; when n is odd, it has n petals. Recognizing this helps identify the shape and number of petals in the graph.
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Roses

Symmetry in Polar Graphs

Polar graphs like r = cos 2θ exhibit symmetry about the polar axis or other lines. Understanding symmetry properties aids in matching the equation to its graph by predicting the orientation and repetition of petals.
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Cardioids
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 4 sin t , y = 3 cos t

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Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = cos 3θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.

r = 2 + 2 cos θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each polar equation. Also, identify the type of polar graph.

r² = 4 cos 2θ

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Textbook Question

Graph each plane curve defined by the parametric equations for t in [0, 2π] Then find a rectangular equation for the plane curve. See Example 3.


x = 2 + sin t , y = 1 + cos t

384
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Textbook Question

Match each equation with its polar graph from choices A–D.

r = 2/(cosθ + sinθ)

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