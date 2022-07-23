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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 6

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1
Identify the given number, which is 6 in this case.
Recall that the additive inverse of a number is the number that, when added to the original number, results in zero. Mathematically, the additive inverse of a number \(x\) is \(-x\).
Apply this to the number 6: the additive inverse is \(-6\).
Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative. The absolute value of \(x\) is denoted as \(|x|\).
Apply this to the number 6: the absolute value is \(|6| = 6\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Additive Inverse

The additive inverse of a number is the value that, when added to the original number, results in zero. For any real number x, its additive inverse is -x. This concept is fundamental in solving equations and understanding number operations.
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Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. It is always non-negative. For a number x, the absolute value is denoted |x| and equals x if x is positive or zero, and -x if x is negative.
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Real Numbers

Real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers, encompassing positive, negative, and zero values. Understanding that 6 is a real number helps apply the concepts of additive inverse and absolute value correctly within the real number system.
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