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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3/2k) + (5/3k)

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Identify the given expression: \(\frac{3}{2k} + \frac{5}{3k}\).
Since the denominators are different, find the least common denominator (LCD). Here, the denominators are \$2k\( and \)3k\(. The LCD is \)6k\( because \(6\) is the least common multiple of \(2\) and \(3\), and \)k$ is common in both.
Rewrite each fraction with the LCD as the new denominator by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: - For \(\frac{3}{2k}\), multiply numerator and denominator by \(3\) to get \(\frac{3 \times 3}{2k \times 3} = \frac{9}{6k}\). - For \(\frac{5}{3k}\), multiply numerator and denominator by \(2\) to get \(\frac{5 \times 2}{3k \times 2} = \frac{10}{6k}\).
Now that both fractions have the same denominator, add the numerators: \(\frac{9}{6k} + \frac{10}{6k} = \frac{9 + 10}{6k} = \frac{19}{6k}\).
Express the final answer as a single simplified fraction: \(\frac{19}{6k}\). This is the sum of the original expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adding and Subtracting Algebraic Fractions

To add or subtract algebraic fractions, first find a common denominator. This involves identifying the least common multiple (LCM) of the denominators, then rewriting each fraction with this common denominator before performing the addition or subtraction of the numerators.
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Least Common Denominator (LCD)

The least common denominator is the smallest expression that both denominators divide into evenly. For algebraic expressions, this includes factoring variables and constants to find the LCM, ensuring the fractions can be combined correctly.
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Simplifying Algebraic Expressions

After combining fractions, simplify the resulting expression by factoring and reducing common terms in the numerator and denominator. This step ensures the final answer is in its simplest form, making it easier to interpret or use in further calculations.
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