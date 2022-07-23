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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 33
Chapter 1, Problem 33

Find the square of each radical expression. See Example 2. √3x² + 4

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Identify the expression to be squared: \(\sqrt{3x^2} + 4\).
Recall that squaring a sum follows the formula: \((a + b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2\).
Let \(a = \sqrt{3x^2}\) and \(b = 4\). Then, write the square as \((\sqrt{3x^2} + 4)^2 = (\sqrt{3x^2})^2 + 2 \times \sqrt{3x^2} \times 4 + 4^2\).
Simplify each term: \((\sqrt{3x^2})^2\) simplifies to \$3x^2\(, and \)4^2$ is \(16\).
Write the expanded form as \(3x^2 + 8 \sqrt{3x^2} + 16\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Radical Expressions

A radical expression involves roots, such as square roots, indicated by the radical symbol (√). Understanding how to interpret and manipulate these expressions is essential, especially recognizing that √(a) represents the principal square root of a.
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Squaring a Radical Expression

Squaring a radical expression means raising it to the power of two. Since squaring and taking the square root are inverse operations, squaring √(expression) typically removes the radical, simplifying the expression to the value inside the root.
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Algebraic Simplification

After squaring, simplifying the resulting algebraic expression involves combining like terms and applying exponent rules. For example, squaring √3x² + 4 requires careful distribution and simplification to correctly express the final polynomial.
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Algebraic Operations on Vectors
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