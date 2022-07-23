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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 7
Chapter 1, Problem 7

CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 10³

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Recognize that the expression 10³ represents 10 raised to the power of 3, which means multiplying 10 by itself three times.
Write the expression as a product: \(10 \times 10 \times 10\).
Understand that exponentiation is repeated multiplication, so 10³ means 10 multiplied by itself 3 times.
Calculate the product step-by-step: first multiply 10 by 10, then multiply the result by 10 again.
Express the final answer as the result of the multiplication without calculating the numeric value explicitly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, 10³ means 10 × 10 × 10, which equals 1000. Understanding exponents is essential for evaluating expressions involving powers.
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Base Number

The base is the number that is repeatedly multiplied in an exponential expression. In 10³, the base is 10. Recognizing the base helps in correctly applying the exponent to compute the value.
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Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which mathematical operations are performed. When evaluating powers, exponents are calculated before multiplication or addition, ensuring accurate results.
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