Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 9
Chapter 1, Problem 9

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the standard form of the equation of a circle with center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\) is given by: \[ (x - h)^2 + (y - k)^2 = r^2 \]
Identify the center \((h, k)\) and radius \(r\) from the problem: here, the center is \((3, 6)\) and the radius is \(4\).
Substitute the values of \(h = 3\), \(k = 6\), and \(r = 4\) into the standard form equation: \[ (x - 3)^2 + (y - 6)^2 = 4^2 \]
Simplify the right side by squaring the radius: \[ (x - 3)^2 + (y - 6)^2 = 16 \]
Write the final equation of the circle as: \[ (x - 3)^2 + (y - 6)^2 = 16 \]

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equation of a Circle

The equation of a circle with center (h, k) and radius r is given by (x - h)² + (y - k)² = r². This formula represents all points (x, y) that are exactly r units away from the center.
Recommended video:
06:03
Equations of Circles & Ellipses

Coordinates of the Center

The center of the circle is a fixed point (h, k) from which every point on the circle is equidistant. Identifying the center coordinates is essential to correctly substitute values into the circle's equation.
Recommended video:
05:32
Intro to Polar Coordinates

Radius of the Circle

The radius is the distance from the center to any point on the circle. Squaring the radius (r²) is necessary in the equation to express the set of points forming the circle.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 2x/5 + x/4

879
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. √6 • √6

1020
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. (√28 - √14) (√28 + √14)

1023
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 3a - 2b, for a = -2 and b = -1

458
views
Textbook Question

List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {x|x is a whole number less than 6}

30
views
Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Rewrite the expression -7(x - 4y) using the distributive property.

471
views