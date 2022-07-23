CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the operations mentally, and write the answers without doing intermediate steps. √6 • √6
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Chapter 1, Problem 9
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms 2x/5 + x/4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the terms to be added: \( \frac{2x}{5} + \frac{x}{4} \). Since these are fractions with different denominators, we need to find a common denominator before adding.
Find the least common denominator (LCD) of 5 and 4. The LCD is the smallest number that both denominators divide into evenly. Calculate the LCD as \( \text{LCD} = 20 \).
Rewrite each fraction with the denominator 20 by multiplying numerator and denominator appropriately: \( \frac{2x}{5} = \frac{2x \times 4}{5 \times 4} = \frac{8x}{20} \) and \( \frac{x}{4} = \frac{x \times 5}{4 \times 5} = \frac{5x}{20} \).
Add the two fractions now that they have the same denominator: \( \frac{8x}{20} + \frac{5x}{20} = \frac{8x + 5x}{20} = \frac{13x}{20} \).
Check if the resulting fraction \( \frac{13x}{20} \) can be simplified further by finding the greatest common divisor (GCD) of 13 and 20. Since 13 is a prime number and does not divide 20, the fraction is already in lowest terms.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Adding Rational Expressions
Adding rational expressions involves combining fractions with variable terms. To add them, you must have a common denominator, just like with numerical fractions, so the expressions can be combined into a single fraction.
Recommended video:
2:58
Rationalizing Denominators
Finding the Least Common Denominator (LCD)
The least common denominator is the smallest expression that both denominators divide into evenly. Finding the LCD allows you to rewrite each fraction with the same denominator, enabling straightforward addition of the numerators.
Recommended video:
3:42
Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates
Simplifying Algebraic Fractions
After adding fractions, simplify the resulting expression by factoring and reducing common factors in the numerator and denominator. This ensures the answer is in lowest terms, making it easier to interpret and use.
Recommended video:
4:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1020
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.
590
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Evaluate each expression. 3a - 2b, for a = -2 and b = -1
458
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Use choices A–D to answer each question.
A. 3x² - 17x - 6 = 0
B.(2x + 5)² = 7
C. x² + x = 12
D. (3x - 1) (x - 7) = 0
Which quadratic equation is set up for direct use of the square root property? Solve it.
474
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Rewrite the expression -7(x - 4y) using the distributive property.
471
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with equation x² + y² = 49 has center with coordinates ________ and radius equal to _______.
830
views