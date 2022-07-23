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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The point (4, ________) lies on the graph of the equation y = 3x - 6.

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Identify the given equation of the line: \(y = 3x - 6\).
Recognize that the point has an x-coordinate of 4, so substitute \(x = 4\) into the equation to find the corresponding y-coordinate.
Substitute \(x = 4\) into the equation: \(y = 3 \times 4 - 6\).
Simplify the right-hand side: \(y = 12 - 6\).
Calculate the value of \(y\) to find the missing coordinate of the point.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding Linear Equations

A linear equation like y = 3x - 6 represents a straight line on the coordinate plane. Each x-value corresponds to exactly one y-value, determined by substituting x into the equation. Recognizing this helps find missing coordinates on the line.
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Categorizing Linear Equations

Coordinate Points on a Graph

A point on a graph is represented as (x, y), where x is the horizontal position and y is the vertical position. To verify if a point lies on a graph, substitute the x-value into the equation and check if the resulting y matches the point's y-coordinate.
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Determining Different Coordinates for the Same Point

Substitution Method for Finding Coordinates

To find a missing coordinate, substitute the known x-value into the equation and solve for y. This method directly uses the equation to determine the corresponding y-value, ensuring the point lies on the graph.
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Intro to Polar Coordinates
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (-(p + 2)² - 3r)/(2 - q)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 8. 0.25(8 + 4p) - 0.5(6 + 2p)

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

To graph the function ƒ(x) = x² - 3, shift the graph of y = x² down ___ units.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set containing no elements is the _______, symbolized _______.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} describes the set of _________.

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