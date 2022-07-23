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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set containing no elements is the _______, symbolized _______.

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Understand that the problem is asking about a fundamental concept in set theory, which is closely related to mathematical logic and sometimes used in trigonometry problems involving sets of solutions.
Recall that the set containing no elements is called the 'empty set'. This is a basic concept where the set has zero members.
Know the symbol used to represent the empty set, which is a special symbol often written as a circle with a slash through it.
Write the complete sentence by filling in the blanks: 'The set containing no elements is the empty set, symbolized by \(\emptyset\).'
Recognize that \(\emptyset\) is the LaTeX command for the empty set symbol, so the full expression in LaTeX is: The set containing no elements is the \(\text{empty set}\), symbolized \ \(\emptyset\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Empty Set

The empty set is a fundamental concept in set theory representing a set with no elements. It is unique and contains nothing, serving as the identity element for union operations in sets.
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Symbol for the Empty Set

The empty set is commonly symbolized by either ∅ or {}. These symbols denote a set that has no members, distinguishing it from other sets that contain elements.
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Set Notation and Terminology

Understanding basic set notation and terminology is essential, including how sets are described and represented. This knowledge helps in correctly identifying and writing sets, such as recognizing the empty set and its symbol.
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