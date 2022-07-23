Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (-(p + 2)² - 3r)/(2 - q)
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Evaluate each expression for p = -4, q = 8, and r = -10. See Example 6. (-(p + 2)² - 3r)/(2 - q)
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