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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 1
Chapter 1, Problem 1

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} describes the set of _________.

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Identify the type of numbers described by the set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...}. This set includes zero and all positive whole numbers without fractions or decimals.
Recall that in mathematics, the set of numbers starting from zero and increasing by increments of one are called whole numbers.
Understand that whole numbers are a subset of integers and natural numbers, but specifically include zero, unlike natural numbers which sometimes start at 1.
Therefore, the set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} is best described as the set of whole numbers.
Fill in the blank with 'whole numbers' to complete the sentence correctly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Theory Basics

Set theory studies collections of objects called sets. Understanding how sets are defined and categorized is essential, as it helps identify different types of number sets based on their elements.
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Graphing Intercepts

Natural Numbers

Natural numbers are the set {0, 1, 2, 3, ...} used for counting and ordering. They are the most basic number set and form the foundation for other number systems.
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Introduction to Complex Numbers

Number Set Notation

Number sets are often represented using curly braces and ellipses to indicate continuation. Recognizing this notation helps in identifying and describing infinite sets like natural numbers.
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i & j Notation
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