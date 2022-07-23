Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (2²)⁵
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The polynomial 2x⁵ - x + 4 is a trinomial of degree _________.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polynomial Degree
Polynomial Terms
Trinomial Definition
CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. 8x³ - 27 A. (3 - 2x) (9 + 6x + 4x²) b. 8x³ + 27 B. (2x - 3) (4x² + 6x + 9) c. 27 - 8x³ C. (2x + 3) (4x² - 6x + 9)
CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. x² + 10xy + 25y² A. (x + 5y) (x - 5y) b. x² - 10xy + 25y² B. (x + 5y)² c. x² - 25y² C. (x - 5y)² d. 25y² - x² D. (5y + x) (5y - x)
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (-4m²/tp²)⁴
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent in Column II. See Example 3. I II. a. 6° A. 0 b. -6° B. 1 c. (-6)° C. -1 d. -(-6)° D. 6 E. -6
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (-4x⁵) (4x²)