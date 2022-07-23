CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. 8x³ - 27 A. (3 - 2x) (9 + 6x + 4x²) b. 8x³ + 27 B. (2x - 3) (4x² + 6x + 9) c. 27 - 8x³ C. (2x + 3) (4x² - 6x + 9)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.35
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.35
Match each expression in Column I with its equivalent in Column II. See Example 3. I II. a. 6° A. 0 b. -6° B. 1 c. (-6)° C. -1 d. -(-6)° D. 6 E. -6
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1
Understand that the expressions in Column I represent angles or values related to angles, and the goal is to match them with their equivalent values or simplified forms in Column II.
Recognize that the notation like '6°' or '-6°' refers to angles measured in degrees, while expressions like '-(-6)°' involve simplifying the double negative sign.
Simplify each expression in Column I: for example, '-(-6)°' simplifies to '6°' because the double negative cancels out.
Match each simplified expression from Column I to the corresponding value in Column II by comparing their numerical or algebraic equivalence.
Verify each match by considering the sign and value carefully to ensure the correct pairing between the expressions and their equivalents.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Degree Measure and Angle Notation
Degrees are units used to measure angles, where 360° represents a full rotation. The notation like 6° or -6° indicates the size and direction of the angle, with negative angles typically representing clockwise rotation. Understanding how to interpret these angle measures is essential for matching equivalent expressions.
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i & j Notation
Negative Angles and Double Negation
A negative angle means rotation in the opposite direction, and applying a negative sign twice, as in -(-6)°, returns the original positive angle. Recognizing how negation affects angle values helps in simplifying expressions and finding their equivalents.
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Double Angle Identities
Equivalence of Expressions and Simplification
Matching expressions requires simplifying or evaluating each term to its simplest form or numerical equivalent. This involves understanding how operations like negation and parentheses affect the value, enabling correct pairing between expressions in different forms.
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