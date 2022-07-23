CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. x² + 10xy + 25y² A. (x + 5y) (x - 5y) b. x² - 10xy + 25y² B. (x + 5y)² c. x² - 25y² C. (x - 5y)² d. 25y² - x² D. (5y + x) (5y - x)
Ch. R - Algebra Review
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.23
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.23
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (2²)⁵
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression is a power raised to another power: \((2^{2})^{5}\). According to the power of a power rule in exponents, when you raise a power to another power, you multiply the exponents.
Apply the power of a power rule: \((a^{m})^{n} = a^{m \times n}\). Here, \(a = 2\), \(m = 2\), and \(n = 5\).
Multiply the exponents: \(2 \times 5 = 10\).
Rewrite the expression using the new exponent: \$2^{10}$.
The expression is now simplified to \$2^{10}$. You can leave it in this exponential form unless you are asked to calculate the numerical value.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Exponentiation and Power Rules
Exponentiation involves raising a base to a power, and power rules help simplify expressions with exponents. The key rule here is (a^m)^n = a^(m*n), which means when raising a power to another power, multiply the exponents.
Recommended video:
03:05
Powers Of Complex Numbers In Polar Form (DeMoivre's Theorem) Example 1
Properties of Real Numbers
Understanding that variables represent nonzero real numbers ensures that operations like exponentiation are valid and that no division by zero or undefined expressions occur. This context allows safe application of exponent rules.
Recommended video:
3:31
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Simplification of Expressions
Simplification involves rewriting expressions in a more compact or standard form without changing their value. Applying exponent rules correctly reduces complex expressions like (2²)⁵ to a single power, making calculations easier.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question
554
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.
31
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (-4m²/tp²)⁴
536
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The polynomial 2x⁵ - x + 4 is a trinomial of degree _________.
589
views
Textbook Question
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)
835
views
Textbook Question
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (-3m⁴) (6m²) (-4m⁵)
538
views