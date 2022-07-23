Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (2²)⁵
Ch. R - Algebra Review
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.3.6
Chapter 1, Problem R.3.6
CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. x² + 10xy + 25y² A. (x + 5y) (x - 5y) b. x² - 10xy + 25y² B. (x + 5y)² c. x² - 25y² C. (x - 5y)² d. 25y² - x² D. (5y + x) (5y - x)
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Identify the type of polynomial for each expression in Column I. Notice that these are quadratic expressions in terms of x and y, and some resemble perfect square trinomials or difference of squares.
Recall the formulas for factoring: - Perfect square trinomial: \(a^2 + 2ab + b^2 = (a + b)^2\) - Perfect square trinomial with subtraction: \(a^2 - 2ab + b^2 = (a - b)^2\) - Difference of squares: \(a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b)\)
For expression a: \(x^2 + 10xy + 25y^2\), recognize it as a perfect square trinomial where \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\). Use the formula \(a^2 + 2ab + b^2 = (a + b)^2\) to factor it.
For expression b: \(x^2 - 10xy + 25y^2\), recognize it as a perfect square trinomial with subtraction, where \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\). Use the formula \(a^2 - 2ab + b^2 = (a - b)^2\) to factor it.
For expressions c and d, identify them as difference of squares: - For c: \(x^2 - 25y^2\), write it as \(a^2 - b^2\) with \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\). - For d: \(25y^2 - x^2\), write it as \(a^2 - b^2\) with \(a = 5y\) and \(b = x\). Then factor both using \(a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b)\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factoring Perfect Square Trinomials
A perfect square trinomial is a quadratic expression that can be written as the square of a binomial, such as (x + a)² = x² + 2ax + a². Recognizing these allows quick factoring of expressions like x² + 10xy + 25y² into (x + 5y)².
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Difference of Squares
The difference of squares formula states that a² - b² = (a + b)(a - b). This is essential for factoring expressions like x² - 25y², which can be factored into (x + 5y)(x - 5y). It applies when two perfect squares are subtracted.
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Sum and Difference of Tangent
Matching Polynomials to Factored Forms
Matching involves identifying the correct factored form of a polynomial by recognizing patterns such as perfect squares or difference of squares. This skill helps in pairing expressions from one column to their equivalent factored forms in another.
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