For expressions c and d, identify them as difference of squares: - For c: \(x^2 - 25y^2\), write it as \(a^2 - b^2\) with \(a = x\) and \(b = 5y\). - For d: \(25y^2 - x^2\), write it as \(a^2 - b^2\) with \(a = 5y\) and \(b = x\). Then factor both using \(a^2 - b^2 = (a + b)(a - b)\).