Start by expanding both sides of the equation to simplify the expressions. Use the distributive property: multiply 4 by each term inside the parentheses on the left side, and multiply 3 by each term inside the parentheses on the right side. This gives you: \(4(2x + 7) = 2x + 22 + 3(2x + 2)\) becomes \(8x + 28 = 2x + 22 + 6x + 6\).