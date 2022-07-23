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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem R.6.89
Chapter 1, Problem R.6.89

Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 4x + 7 ———— ≤ 2x + 5 -3

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1
Start by rewriting the inequality clearly: \(\frac{4x + 7}{-3} \leq 2x + 5\).
Multiply both sides of the inequality by \(-3\) to eliminate the denominator. Remember, multiplying by a negative number reverses the inequality sign, so the inequality becomes: \(4x + 7 \geq -3(2x + 5)\).
Distribute the \(-3\) on the right side: \(4x + 7 \geq -6x - 15\).
Collect like terms by adding \$6x$ to both sides and subtracting \(7\) from both sides: \(4x + 6x \geq -15 - 7\), which simplifies to \(10x \geq -22\).
Finally, divide both sides by \(10\) (a positive number, so the inequality sign stays the same): \(x \geq \frac{-22}{10}\). Express the solution set in interval notation as \([\frac{-22}{10}, \infty)\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions with variables in the numerator and denominator. To solve them, first bring all terms to one side to form a single rational expression, then determine where the expression is positive or negative by analyzing critical points from the numerator and denominator.
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Rationalizing Denominators

Critical Points and Sign Analysis

Critical points occur where the numerator or denominator equals zero, dividing the number line into intervals. By testing values in each interval, you can determine the sign of the rational expression, which helps identify where the inequality holds true.
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Interval Notation and Domain Restrictions

Interval notation expresses solution sets compactly using parentheses and brackets. When solving inequalities with denominators, exclude values that make the denominator zero, as these are not in the domain, ensuring the solution set respects these restrictions.
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