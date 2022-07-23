Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -3(x - 6) > 2x - 2
49
views
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. -3(x - 6) > 2x - 2
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. x² - 100 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10. -9 ≤ x + 5 ≤ 15
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(2x + 7) = 2x + 22 + 3(2x + 2)
Solve each quadratic equation using the quadratic formula. See Example 7. 2x² - x - 28 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 4x + 7 ———— ≤ 2x + 5 -3