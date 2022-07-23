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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The numerical coefficient in the term -7yz² is ___________.

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Identify the term given: \(-7yz^{2}\).
Recall that the numerical coefficient is the constant number multiplying the variables in a term.
In the term \(-7yz^{2}\), the variables are \(y\) and \(z^{2}\), and the number multiplying them is \(-7\).
Therefore, the numerical coefficient is the number part without the variables, which is \(-7\).
So, the blank should be filled with \(-7\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Numerical Coefficient

The numerical coefficient is the constant number multiplied by the variables in a term. It represents the scalar factor without any variables or exponents. For example, in -7yz², the numerical coefficient is -7.
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Introduction to Quadratic Equations

Algebraic Terms and Variables

An algebraic term consists of a numerical coefficient and one or more variables raised to powers. Variables represent unknowns or quantities that can change, and their exponents indicate repeated multiplication.
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Equations with Two Variables

Identifying Components of a Term

To identify parts of a term, separate the numerical coefficient from the variables and their exponents. This helps in simplifying expressions and solving equations by clearly understanding each component's role.
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Position Vectors & Component Form
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.

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Textbook Question

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The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.

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Textbook Question

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