Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Example 10.
- 4 ≤ (x + 1)/2 ≤ 5
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. (3x - 1)² = 12
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
9x² - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. 5x² - 3x - 2 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 5x +2 ≤ -48
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. x² - 5x + 6 = 0