Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. (3x - 1)² = 12
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Solve each quadratic equation using the square root property. See Example 6. (3x - 1)² = 12
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. See Example 4. 4(x + 7) = 2(x + 12) + 2(x + 1)
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5.
9x² - 12x + 4 = 0
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. 25x² + 30x + 9 = 0
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set using interval notation. See Examples 8 and 9. 5x +2 ≤ -48
Solve each quadratic equation using the zero-factor property. See Example 5. x² - 5x + 6 = 0