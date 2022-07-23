Find the range: Consider the values that \(y\) can take. Since \(y = \frac{2}{x - 3}\), \(y\) can be any real number except where the function is undefined or does not reach. To find any restrictions, set \(y = 0\) and solve for \(x\): \(0 = \frac{2}{x - 3}\), which has no solution. So, \(y\) can never be zero. Hence, the range is all real numbers \(y\) such that \(y

eq 0\).