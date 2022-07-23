Find each root. See Example 3. -∜16

Textbook Question
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 2(12y² - 8y + 6) - 4(3y² - 4y +2)
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Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. 2(12y² - 8y + 6) - 4(3y² - 4y +2)
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (6m⁴ - 3m² + m) - (2m³ + 5m² + 4m) + (m² - m)
Determine whether each relation defines y as a function of x. Give the domain and range. See Example 5. 2 y = ——— x - 3
Multiply or divide, as indicated. See Example 3. ((4a + 12) / (2a - 10)) ÷ ((a² - 9) / (a² - a - 20))
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 4(0)
Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -5⁄2 ( 12⁄15 )