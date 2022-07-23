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Chapter 1, Problem 41

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. -5⁄2 ( 12⁄15 )

Verified step by step guidance 1 Identify the problem as a multiplication of two fractions: \(-\frac{5}{2} \times \frac{12}{15}\). Multiply the numerators together: \(-5 \times 12\) and multiply the denominators together: \(2 \times 15\) to get a new fraction. View full solution Write the product as \(\frac{-5 \times 12}{2 \times 15}\), which simplifies to \(\frac{-60}{30}\) before reducing. Simplify the fraction by dividing both numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). Express the simplified fraction as the final product of the multiplication.

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