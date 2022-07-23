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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 39
Chapter 1, Problem 39

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 4(0)

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Identify the expression given: \$4(0)$, which represents the product of 4 and 0.
Recall the multiplication property that any number multiplied by zero equals zero.
Apply this property to the expression: multiply 4 by 0.
Write the product as \(4 \times 0\).
Conclude that the product is 0, since multiplying by zero always results in zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Understanding the Product of a Number and Zero

Multiplying any number by zero always results in zero. This is a fundamental property of multiplication, meaning that no matter what the other factor is, the product will be zero.
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Products of Complex Numbers in Polar Form

Basic Arithmetic Operations

Familiarity with basic arithmetic operations such as multiplication and division is essential. Knowing how to perform these operations accurately helps in simplifying expressions and solving problems.
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Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Interpreting Mathematical Expressions

Being able to read and interpret mathematical expressions correctly is crucial. This includes recognizing the meaning of symbols and operations, such as understanding that 4(0) means 4 multiplied by 0.
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Simplifying Trig Expressions
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