Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|-2

Textbook Question
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
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In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3/a - 2) - (1/2 - a)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (5, -4), radius 7
Find each product. See Example 5. (2x + 5)³
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √7⁄16
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/(x + z)) + (1/(x - z))