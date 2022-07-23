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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 59
Chapter 1, Problem 59

Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|-2|

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1
Recognize that the expression involves the absolute value function, which returns the non-negative value of a number. The absolute value of a number \(x\) is denoted as \(|x|\) and is defined as \(|x| = x\) if \(x \geq 0\), and \(|x| = -x\) if \(x < 0\).
Start by evaluating the inner absolute value: calculate \(|-2|\). Since \(-2\) is negative, its absolute value is \(-(-2)\).
Simplify the inner absolute value: \(|-2| = 2\).
Now, evaluate the outer absolute value: \(|2|\). Since \(2\) is already positive, the absolute value remains \(2\).
Conclude that the value of the expression \(-|-2|\) is the negative of the inner absolute value, so it equals \(-2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |−2| equals 2 because −2 is two units away from zero.
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Evaluating Expressions with Absolute Values

When evaluating expressions involving absolute values, first compute the absolute value part, then apply any remaining operations. For instance, in -|−2|, find |−2| = 2, then apply the negative sign to get -2.
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Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of an expression are evaluated. Absolute value is treated like parentheses and should be evaluated before applying multiplication, division, addition, or subtraction.
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