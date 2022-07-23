Find each product. See Example 5. (2x + 5)³

Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|-2|
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Evaluate each expression. See Example 5. -|-2|
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (√2, √2), radius √2
For each function, find (a) ƒ(2) and (b) ƒ(-1). See Example 7. ƒ = {(-1, 3), (4, 7), (0, 6), (2, 2)}
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (3/a - 2) - (1/2 - a)
Use the product and quotient rules for radicals to rewrite each expression. See Example 4. √4⁄50
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/(x + z)) + (1/(x - z))