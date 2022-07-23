Rewrite each fraction with the common denominator: multiply the numerator and denominator of the first fraction by \((x-z)\), and the numerator and denominator of the second fraction by \((x+z)\), giving \(\frac{1 \cdot (x-z)}{(x+z)(x-z)} + \frac{1 \cdot (x+z)}{(x-z)(x+z)}\).