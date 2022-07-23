Textbook Question
Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -9 < 4
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Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -9 < 4
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (c) constant. See Example 8.
Simplify each radical. See Example 5. - √160
Determine the largest open intervals of the domain over which each function is (b) decreasing. See Example 8.
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. _ ƒ(x) = 2√x + 1
Graph each function. See Examples 6–8. g(x) = ½ x³ - 4