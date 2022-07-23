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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 77
Chapter 1, Problem 77

Rewrite each statement with > so that it uses < instead. Rewrite each statement with < so that it uses >. -9 < 4

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1
Identify the inequality symbol in the given statement. Here, the statement is \(-9 < 4\), which uses the less than symbol \(<\).
Recall that the inequality \(a < b\) means that \(a\) is less than \(b\). To rewrite this using the greater than symbol \(>\), we reverse the inequality and swap the two sides.
Swap the two sides of the inequality: the left side becomes \(4\) and the right side becomes \(-9\).
Change the inequality symbol from \(<\) to \(>\) to maintain the truth of the statement after swapping.
Write the new inequality as \(4 > -9\), which is the equivalent statement using the greater than symbol.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inequality Symbols and Their Meaning

Inequality symbols like < (less than) and > (greater than) compare two values to show their relative size. Understanding what each symbol represents is essential to correctly interpret and rewrite inequalities.
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Reversing Inequalities

When rewriting inequalities by switching the direction of the symbol, the inequality sign must be reversed. For example, if the original statement is a < b, rewriting it with > requires changing it to b > a.
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Properties of Inequalities with Negative Numbers

Working with negative numbers in inequalities requires careful attention, as their order on the number line is reversed compared to positive numbers. Recognizing how negative values relate helps avoid mistakes when rewriting inequalities.
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