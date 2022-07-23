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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 5
Chapter 1, Problem 5

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the original function and the transformed function. The original function is \(y = \sqrt{x}\), and the transformed function is \(f(x) = -\sqrt{x}\).
Recognize that the negative sign in front of the square root affects the output values (the \(y\)-values) of the function, changing their sign.
Understand that changing the sign of the \(y\)-values corresponds to reflecting the graph across the \(x\)-axis.
Therefore, the graph of \(f(x) = -\sqrt{x}\) is a reflection of the graph of \(y = \sqrt{x}\) across the \(x\)-axis.
Fill in the blank with '\(x\)' to complete the sentence: 'The graph of \(f(x) = -\sqrt{x}\) is a reflection of the graph of \(y = \sqrt{x}\) across the \(x\)-axis.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Function

The square root function, y = √x, produces the principal (non-negative) root of x and is defined for x ≥ 0. Its graph starts at the origin and increases slowly, forming a curve in the first quadrant. Understanding this base function is essential before analyzing transformations.
Recommended video:
2:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Reflection Across an Axis

Reflection across an axis means flipping a graph over that axis, creating a mirror image. Reflecting a function y = f(x) across the x-axis changes it to y = -f(x), inverting all y-values. This concept helps identify how the graph of y = -√x relates to y = √x.
Recommended video:
5:00
Reflections of Functions

Function Transformations

Function transformations include shifts, stretches, compressions, and reflections that alter a graph's position or shape. Recognizing how multiplying a function by -1 reflects it across the x-axis is key to completing the sentence about the graph of ƒ(x) = -√x.
Recommended video:
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Domain and Range of Function Transformations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.

The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Which one is not a linear equation? A. 5x + 7 (x - 1) = -3x B. 9x² - 4x + 3 = 0 C. 7x + 8x = 13 D. 0.04x - 0.08x = 0.40

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The numerical coefficient in the term -7yz² is ___________.

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Textbook Question

CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)

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Textbook Question

Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (-3m⁴) (6m²) (-4m⁵)

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