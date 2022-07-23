Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (-3m⁴) (6m²) (-4m⁵)

Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (2²)⁵
CONCEPT PREVIEW Work each problem. Match each polynomial in Column I with its factored form in Column II. I II a. x² + 10xy + 25y² A. (x + 5y) (x - 5y) b. x² - 10xy + 25y² B. (x + 5y)² c. x² - 25y² C. (x - 5y)² d. 25y² - x² D. (5y + x) (5y - x)
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (-4m²/tp²)⁴
CONCEPT PREVIEW Perform the indicated operation, and write each answer in lowest terms (2x/5) • (10/x²)