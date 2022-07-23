Textbook Question
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
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Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = -√x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
Simplify each expression. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. See Examples 2 and 3. (2²)⁵
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence.
The graph of ƒ(x) = √-x is a reflection of the graph of y = √x across the ___-axis.
CONCEPT PREVIEW Which one is not a linear equation? A. 5x + 7 (x - 1) = -3x B. 9x² - 4x + 3 = 0 C. 7x + 8x = 13 D. 0.04x - 0.08x = 0.40
CONCEPT PREVIEW Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The distance on a number line from a number to 0 is the _________ of the number.
Simplify each expression. See Example 1. (-3m⁴) (6m²) (-4m⁵)