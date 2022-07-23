Find each product. See Example 5. (4m + 2n)²

Textbook Question
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (0, 0), radius 6
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In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6. center (0, 0), radius 6
Add or subtract, as indicated. See Example 4. (1/a)+(b/a²)
Find each product. See Example 5. (4x² - 5y) (4x² + 5y)
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. See Examples 5 and 6.
center (2, 0), radius 6
Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 0.16
Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = x³ - x + 9