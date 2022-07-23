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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 50
Chapter 1, Problem 50

Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.125

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1
Recognize that the problem asks for the cube root of 0.125, which means finding a number \( x \) such that \( x^3 = 0.125 \).
Express 0.125 as a fraction to make it easier to work with: \( 0.125 = \frac{1}{8} \).
Rewrite the cube root expression using fractional exponents: \( \sqrt[3]{0.125} = \left( \frac{1}{8} \right)^{\frac{1}{3}} \).
Apply the property of exponents to the fraction: \( \left( \frac{1}{8} \right)^{\frac{1}{3}} = \frac{1^{\frac{1}{3}}}{8^{\frac{1}{3}}} \).
Calculate the cube root of numerator and denominator separately: \( 1^{\frac{1}{3}} = 1 \) and \( 8^{\frac{1}{3}} = 2 \), so the cube root is \( \frac{1}{2} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cube Roots

The cube root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself three times, gives the original number. For example, the cube root of 8 is 2 because 2 × 2 × 2 = 8. It is denoted as ∛x.
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Fractional Exponents

Fractional exponents represent roots; specifically, an exponent of 1/n corresponds to the nth root of a number. For example, x^(1/3) is the cube root of x. This notation helps in simplifying and calculating roots using exponent rules.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Decimal to Fraction Conversion

Converting decimals to fractions can simplify root calculations. For instance, 0.125 equals 1/8, making it easier to find roots since roots of fractions can be found by taking roots of numerator and denominator separately.
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Solving Linear Equations with Fractions
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