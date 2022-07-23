Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Find each product. See Example 5. (2m + 3) (2m - 3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the expression \((2m + 3)(2m - 3)\) is a product of two binomials in the form \((a + b)(a - b)\), which is a difference of squares pattern.
Recall the difference of squares formula: \((a + b)(a - b) = a^2 - b^2\).
Identify \(a = 2m\) and \(b = 3\) from the given expression.
Apply the formula by squaring \(a\) and \(b\): calculate \((2m)^2\) and \(3^2\).
Write the product as \((2m)^2 - 3^2\), which simplifies to \(4m^2 - 9\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Difference of Squares

The difference of squares is a special product formula: (a + b)(a - b) = a² - b². It simplifies the multiplication of two binomials where one is the sum and the other is the difference of the same terms, resulting in the subtraction of their squares.
Recommended video:
4:47
Sum and Difference of Tangent

Binomial Multiplication

Multiplying binomials involves applying the distributive property (FOIL method) to combine each term in the first binomial with each term in the second. This process expands the expression into a polynomial.
Recommended video:
3:42
Rationalizing Denominators Using Conjugates

Polynomial Simplification

After multiplying, like terms must be combined to simplify the expression into its simplest polynomial form. This step ensures the final answer is concise and correctly represents the product.
Recommended video:
5:35
Introduction to Quadratic Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.

575
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 100 / -25

483
views
Textbook Question

Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.125

849
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = -x³ + 2x

915
views
Textbook Question

Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. -6⁄5

559
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(⅓)

510
views