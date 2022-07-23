Skip to main content
Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Find each product or quotient where possible. See Example 2. 100 / -25

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the operation between the two numbers. Since the problem shows 100 and -25 without a clear operator, clarify whether it is a product (multiplication) or quotient (division).
If the operation is multiplication, write the expression as \(100 \times (-25)\). If it is division, write it as \(\frac{100}{-25}\).
Recall the rules for multiplying or dividing positive and negative numbers: multiplying or dividing a positive number by a negative number results in a negative number.
Perform the multiplication or division on the absolute values: multiply 100 by 25 or divide 100 by 25.
Attach the correct sign to the result based on the sign rules and write the final expression without calculating the numeric value.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Basic Arithmetic Operations

Understanding multiplication and division is essential for finding products and quotients. Multiplication combines equal groups, while division splits a quantity into equal parts or groups. These operations form the foundation for solving numerical expressions.
Recommended video:
04:12
Algebraic Operations on Vectors

Handling Negative Numbers

Knowing how to multiply and divide negative numbers is crucial. The product or quotient of two numbers with the same sign is positive, while with different signs it is negative. This rule helps determine the correct sign of the answer.
Recommended video:
5:02
Multiplying Complex Numbers

Simplifying Numerical Expressions

Simplifying involves performing operations step-by-step to reduce expressions to their simplest form. This includes calculating products or quotients accurately and expressing the result in the simplest terms, which is key to solving the given problem.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Concept Check Match each equation in Column I with its graph in Column II. I II 47. A. 48. B. 49. C. 50. (x + 3)² + (y + 2)² = 25 D.

575
views
Textbook Question

Find each root. See Example 3. ∛0.125

849
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = -x³ + 2x

915
views
Textbook Question

Give (a) the additive inverse and (b) the absolute value of each number. 6

699
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. See Example 5. (2m + 3) (2m - 3)

507
views
Textbook Question

Let f(x) = -3x + 4 and g(x) = -x² + 4x + 1. Find each of the following. Simplify if necessary. See Example 6. ƒ(⅓)

510
views