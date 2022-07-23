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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 49
Chapter 1, Problem 49

Determine whether each function is even, odd, or neither. See Example 5. ƒ(x) = -x³ + 2x

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Recall the definitions: A function \( f(x) \) is even if \( f(-x) = f(x) \) for all \( x \), and odd if \( f(-x) = -f(x) \) for all \( x \). If neither condition holds, the function is neither even nor odd.
Start by finding \( f(-x) \) for the given function \( f(x) = -x^{3} + 2x \). Substitute \( -x \) into the function: \( f(-x) = -(-x)^{3} + 2(-x) \).
Simplify the expression for \( f(-x) \): Remember that \( (-x)^{3} = -x^{3} \), so \( f(-x) = -(-x^{3}) + (-2x) = x^{3} - 2x \).
Compare \( f(-x) = x^{3} - 2x \) with \( f(x) = -x^{3} + 2x \) and also with \( -f(x) = x^{3} - 2x \). Notice that \( f(-x) = -f(x) \), which matches the condition for an odd function.
Conclude that since \( f(-x) = -f(x) \), the function \( f(x) = -x^{3} + 2x \) is an odd function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

An even function satisfies f(-x) = f(x) for all x in its domain, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. An odd function satisfies f(-x) = -f(x), indicating symmetry about the origin. Determining whether a function is even, odd, or neither involves testing these conditions.
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Function Substitution and Simplification

To test if a function is even or odd, substitute -x into the function and simplify the expression. Comparing the result with the original function f(x) and its negative -f(x) helps identify the function's symmetry properties. Accurate algebraic manipulation is essential in this step.
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Polynomial Function Properties

Polynomial functions have terms with powers of x, where even powers contribute to even symmetry and odd powers contribute to odd symmetry. For example, x³ is an odd function term, while x² is even. Understanding these properties aids in quickly assessing the overall function's parity.
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