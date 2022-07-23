Find each square root. See Example 1. √4⁄25

Textbook Question
Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
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Find the domain of each rational expression. See Example 1. (x³ - 1) / (x - 1)
List the elements in each set. See Example 1. {p|p is a number whose absolute value is 4}
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. -2.8 + 4.5
Solve each linear equation. See Examples 1–3. 6(3x - 1) = 8 - (10x - 14)
Find each sum or difference. See Example 1. 4 - 9
Graph each function. See Examples 1 and 2. g(x) = 2x²