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Ch. R - Algebra Review
Lial - Trigonometry 12th Edition
Lial12th EditionTrigonometryISBN: 9780136552161Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 12th EditionCh. R - Algebra ReviewProblem 19
Chapter 1, Problem 19

Find each square root. See Example 1. √4⁄25

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Identify the expression under the square root: \(\sqrt{\frac{4}{25}}\).
Recall the property of square roots for fractions: \(\sqrt{\frac{a}{b}} = \frac{\sqrt{a}}{\sqrt{b}}\) where \(a\) and \(b\) are positive numbers.
Apply this property to rewrite the expression as \(\frac{\sqrt{4}}{\sqrt{25}}\).
Find the square root of the numerator: \(\sqrt{4}\), and the square root of the denominator: \(\sqrt{25}\).
Express the simplified fraction as \(\frac{\sqrt{4}}{\sqrt{25}}\) with the square roots replaced by their simplified values.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root of a Fraction

The square root of a fraction is found by taking the square root of the numerator and the denominator separately. For example, √(a/b) = √a / √b, provided both a and b are non-negative. This simplifies the process of finding roots of rational numbers.
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Simplifying Square Roots

Simplifying square roots involves expressing the radicand as a product of perfect squares and other factors. This helps in reducing the square root to its simplest form, making calculations easier and results clearer.
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Properties of Square Roots

Square roots have properties such as √(x²) = |x| and √(xy) = √x × √y. Understanding these properties allows for manipulation and simplification of expressions involving roots, which is essential for solving root-related problems.
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